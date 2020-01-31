Racing’s glamour girl splits with partner

Francesca Cumani was paid a handsome sum to jump ship from Seven to Ten last year.

Francesca Cumani was paid a handsome sum to jump ship from Seven to Ten last year.

HORSE racing TV host and presenter Francesca Cumani has reportedly split with partner Oli Bell.

The popular industry figure and fellow TV co-host Bell were together for approximately two years but have now gone their separate ways, the Herald Sun reports.

Cumani, from England, is a highly respected presenter whose star rose in Australia on the back of her work at the Melbourne Cup for Channel 7, and last year with Channel 10 when the rival network bought the rights for the race that stops a nation.

Cumani's unflappable on-camera persona combined with her unmatched knowledge of the sport has made her a huge hit with viewers and racing fans alike.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Bell has become close with Britain's most successful female jockey Hayley Turner.

Cumani was previously married to Australian polo player Rob Archibald. The pair tied the knot in 2014 but separated in 2018.

Together they have a son, Harry, who was born in 2016.

Speaking in January last year about their break-up, Cumani said: "Rob and I are fine and moving on with our lives.

"It came as a bolt out of the blue to everybody else but it wasn't a shock for us.

"This decision wasn't taken on a whim. Oli and I are still together and are very happy.

"While everybody will have their opinion I think time will tell that it was the right thing to do. I am certainly a lot more happy and confident in my work."

Archibald and Cumani’s marriage didn’t work out.

Last year The Daily Telegraph reported Channel 10 had scooped up Cumani's services for a whopping $5 million over five years, tying her to the network until 2023 after it paid $100 for the broadcast rights to the Melbourne Cup.

"When the Melbourne Cup moved homes I was hopeful I could go with it because I could not imagine it not being part of my year and I am really, really thrilled to be part of it with Channel 10," Cumani said in 2019.

"Channel 10 have got the Melbourne Cup for the next five years and hopefully they will want me for entire duration."

In England, Cumani works on ITV's racing coverage.