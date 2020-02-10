‘Race of his life’: Snowden bullish about Lightning upset

Nature Strip will be on its favoured track in the Black Caviar Lightning.

Peter Snowden isn't shying away from the challenge of taking boom sprinter Nature Strip on in next Saturday's Black Caviar Lightning (1000m) at his favourite track Flemington.

"It's a race. You can't pick and choose who you run against and we're up for the challenge," Snowden said.

"Nature Strip is a good horse and he's going very well. He likes Flemington and we have got a pretty good record there too, especially over 1000m. It will be handlebars down and just 'full on speed'."

Snowden said Kerrin McEvoy told him after he rode him in his recent trial told him the seven-year-old Redzel still had his zest for racing.

"He's going to run the race of his life."

Snowden is hoping Redzel's toughness could make the difference.

"He has had two trials which were two typical trials for him. The other day he ran very fast time and won quite comfortably."

"He is a seven year old now and I am fully aware of that, and any sign I see that he is not quite up to where he used to be, well that will be the time we start thinking what we do about the future.

"But Kerrin (McEvoy) got off and the first thing he said after the trial was his zest was still there. He feels fantastic and he will run the race of his life next week. That's all I needed to hear.

Snowden pointed out that Redzel had won over 1000m at Flemington and also the 2017 VRC Sprint Classic over 1200m. He also finished second to Redkirk Warrior in the 2018 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes.

Redzel has won 15 races from 30 starts and $16 million in stakemoney. Snowden believes 1000m is his optimum distance.

Snowden said he hadn't come across many horses which have raced at the Group 1 level for as long as Redzel has.

"You can always come back to listed races, or group three. He's always taking on the best at every stage at group 1 level, he's been brilliant.

Nature Strip is a $1.50 favourite with TAB fixed odds. Loving Gaby and Redzel are equal second favourites at $6.