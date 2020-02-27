Race meetings are on the move

Ballina Jockey Club has had it’s scheduled TAB meeting transferred to Casino because of the state of the track from wet weather.

Ballina Jockey Club has had it’s scheduled TAB meeting transferred to Casino because of the state of the track from wet weather.

TRANSFERRED race meetings could become more common on the Northern Rivers after Racing NSW moved Friday’s Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting to Casino.

The meeting was officially transferred on Wednesday after the track was deemed “vulnerable” by club officials due to ongoing rain.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram was part of the process and said making decisions earlier in the week suited all parties.

“We obviously wanted to race but at the end of the day there is prizemoney from Racing NSW to distribute and you have to put the industry first,” Bertram said.

“It’s no good for anyone if we wait until the last minute and then have nowhere to go.

“I had communication with Racing NSW on Tuesday and we both agreed that moving it was the best option.

“We told them it was going to be a Heavy 10 and it was even wetter than we thought once when we got on the track.

“It’s (rain) just not conducive to racing, we got on last week but the track needs time to recover.

“It (transfer process) was really efficient and something we’ll probably see more of.”

Country Racing NSW chief executive Brian Charman said recent drought and bushfires has put the organisation on the front foot with its scheduling.

“It’s for the benefit of everyone if we can make these decisions early,” Charman said.

“We have a number of clubs across the state who have struggled to run meetings recently.

“The Ballina club has followed the correct process and we were able to get the best outcome.”