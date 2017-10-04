'R We Ok' survey here

CHECKING IN: Jenny Dowell speaks alongside Professor Ross Bailie (left) and Professor James Bennett-Levy (right), and Mayor Isaac Smith at the launch of the University Centre for Rural Health After The Flood survey.

THE University Centre for Rural Health has launched a major survey to find out the impact of the floods on community well-being.

The launch took place in the new Lismore Quadrangle six months after the Northern Rivers was devastated by Cyclone Debbie and the floods.

Speaking at the launch, James Bennett-Levy, Professor of Mental Health and Psychological Wellbeing at UCRH, said there had been much distress and amazing resilience over the past months.

"All of us across the Northern Rivers have been affected in some way. This survey is about finding out how we are doing. Are we okay?” Prof Bennett-Levy said.

"Just as it's important for business to document the impact of floods on their livelihoods, so it is important to get a snapshot of the mental health and well-being of our communities for future planning and to advocate for resources.”

UCRH director Ross Bailie said the health priorities of the region are the core business of the UCRH.

"We're working in partnership with a large range of community and business organisations, local and state government agencies to ensure this research is relevant to the needs of the community,” Professor Bailie said.

"This is an opportunity to turn our flood stories into the evidence we need, to help policy makers understand where the gaps in services are, and what works best for community recovery.”

This survey is for everyone 16 years and over, whether your home, business or property was flooded or not, across the Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Kyogle local government areas. The survey is online at www.ucrh.edu.au. Paper surveys at libraries, Lifeline, Red Cross, Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul stores. Or by calling UCRH on 6620 7570.