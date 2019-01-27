Menu
Login
To celebrate all things Australia, the Chronicle has put together questions to test your Aussie knowledge. How well do you rank in all things Australiana?
To celebrate all things Australia, the Chronicle has put together questions to test your Aussie knowledge. How well do you rank in all things Australiana?
News

QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

Alexia Austin
by
25th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM

CONSIDER yourself a fair dinkum Aussie? It's time for the country to celebrate its history, and for you to test your knowledge with 31 questions in our Australiana quiz.

australia day editors picks quiz toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Community Citizenship and the The Barrier Reef are this week's distractions for Morrison government

    Welcome to emergency

    Welcome to emergency

    Community Hospital concierge makes all the difference in your hour of need

    No wonder we love our pets

    No wonder we love our pets

    Community Loyalty, playfulness and fidelity, that's a fine friend

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Community "You can never capture blood, sweat and tears of helping others”