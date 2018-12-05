Quirky tree a token of love to Lismore

LOVE IT OR HATE IT: The quirky Christmas tree in Lismore's CBD which this year is made of recycled umbrellas.

Lismore City Council's 2018 recycled Christmas tree may not be "perfect” but it reflects the values of Lismore organisers say.

The tree was erected early yesterday morning in the Lismore CBD as a festive gift to the community.

The 7.3-metre CBD centrepiece is made from 49 second-hand umbrellas, 18 metres of tinsel from old CBD decorations and lights donated by Bunnings featuring 2540 LED bulbs.

The steel frame was recycled from last year and there are 778 salvaged screws, 860 cable ties, five metres of securing wire and one litre of paint.

This is the fourth tree Council staff have created as a centrepiece for the roundabout on the corner of Keen and Magellan Streets to celebrate the festive season and Lismore's commitment to recycling and sustainability.

The tradition began in 2015 when Council staff created a Christmas tree as a gift for the community from old bicycles painted in many colours.

In 2016 staff made the tree from old car tyres and in 2017 it was fashioned from old road signs with an impressive 'Give Way' star.

"We love the recycled Christmas tree, although we're starting to feel like there's pressure to deliver!,” Lismore City Council's Manager of Economic Development, laughed Tina Irish said.

Ms Irish spearheaded this year's effort.

"We are very proud of the tree - not because it looks perfect or is the best tree in the world, but because it reflects the values of Lismore.

"The tree represents everything Lismore is about - it's sustainable, recycled, colourful and quirky. We think it suits the personality of our city and what our community stands for.

"Council staff love our community and do our very best to make Lismore a great place to live.

"Christmas gives us a chance to share our Christmas spirit and give something back from the heart.

"It's our way of saying we love you Lismore!”