Angry Facebook posts before horror death

A body was found down a sewage drain near the Wynnum foreshore on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/image David Clark

A man whose body was found in a sewage holding tank vanished from his Brisbane home more than two weeks ago and had recently spent time in jail.

A major homicide investigation is under way after maintenance workers found the remains of Jason Guise, 45, at a Wynnum sewage pumping plant yesterday.

Police say he was last seen at his Wynnum home on April 21, but they only began looking for him at the weekend after his sister, who lives interstate, raised the alarm.

Officers won't say if they believe he died at the plant, or was dumped there.

They have not revealed the cause of death, with a post-mortem examination to be done today.

In a Facebook post from April 10, Mr Guise spoke of property being stolen from him.

"It's funny when you catch someone you been looking for and they shit themselves. And all you want is answers to some questions you have ABOUT all the things you own that was SOLD or STOLEN from me when I (was in) jail," he wrote.

"Funny how a punch in the face and all of sudden they remember things. They tell you the truth.so you lieing GRUB'S I Now know the truth ...u carnt hide now....You know who I mean use two."

One of his Facebook friends is Olympic diving gold medallist Chantelle Newbery, who changed her profile picture to one featuring Mr Guise before police publicly revealed he was dead.

"Nooo please dont be dead! i DONT BELIEVE YOU ARE DEAD JASON! F**CKIN CALL ME NOW.. TELL EVERYONE THEY ARE WRONG! LOVE YA MATE.. PLEASE BE OK.." she wrote early on Thursday morning.

Police divers spent hours working to extract Mr Guise's body - a difficult mission that required the removal of four truckloads of liquid pumped out of the six-metre-deep tank.

Detective Inspector Owen Elloy has appealed for any footage people might have from Wynnum's Charlotte St area.

Mr Guise had collected groceries from a benevolent society in that street around the time he vanished, and had taken them back to his home, one street over in Bride St.

Det Insp Elloy said people who lived with the victim had provided "a great deal of assistance" to police.

"The investigation is progressing very well," he said, with 20 detectives and about a dozen forensic and other specialist officers on the case. Mr Guise had lived in the Wynnum area since March.

A Facebook post from March 29 said: "I can't stop thinking about all my stuff that got sold. my car, bikes TV clothes, pictures of my kids...But you know what really really hurts is a Little jewelry box I made for my mum in high school..IT was the last thing I had of my mums..I've had it for 25 years....I'm shattered, .its making me sick......."

Two days before that he wrote: "I will never let another women back into my life. To hearbroken."

On March 31, he wrote: "I miss my son and my daughters."

Det Insp Elloy said the pumping station was visited by maintenance crews every 10 to 14 days.

"Certainly the maintenance crew, I think they were certainly shocked by what they found," he said.

"It's nowhere near as secure as you're obviously thinking. Certainly the gates aren't overly secure."

Police have spoken to Mr Guise's father, after using tattoos on the body to identify him.