Quad weaves its magic

WOVEN INTERACTION: Mercurio Alvarado and Katie Stewart, who won the Innovate: Situate design competition, with volunteers James, Vanessa, Amy, Miriam, Andy , Jonathan and Georgia - who helped them build the shade structure, Woven, in The Lismore Quad. Cath Piltz

THOSE heading to The Quad this summer can now seek refuge from the sun with a new interactive shade sculpture erected in Lismore's creative playground.

The construction of Woven, which was the winning design of the inaugural Southern Cross University Design Prize Innovate :: Situate, was completed last weekend and has already become a magnet for children and those seeking an alternative space to sit and relax.

The project was conceived around the theme of community and commemorates how Lismore rallied after the devastating impact of Cyclone Debbie.

The eight metre by four metre bamboo pavilion structure was assembled by a host of enthusiastic volunteers led by project director and creator, Ms Katie Stewart with Architectural Designer for Cave Urban, Mr Mercurio Alvarado.

Mr Alvarado said the project incorporated Oldhamii bamboo, known as giant timber bamboo or 'Oldham's bamboo', which is used for its flexibility, strength, and compression.

"We created an inner layer and an outer layer - for structure, protection from the weather and to minimise climbing on the installation." he said.

Woven, the winning design of the inaugural Southern Cross University Design Prize for an interactive shade structure in The Lismore Quadrangle. Sophie Moeller

Woven was selected to be the Quad's shade structure by a panel including Lismore Quadrangle Placemaking Officer, Ms Marisa Snow, local architect Mr Dominic Finley-Jones, Lismore Regional Gallery Director, Mr Brett Adlington and Southern Cross University Head of Art and Design, Dr Stephen Garrett.

The idea for the competition was to commission two structures that explored the "re-purposing of public spaces using sustainable materials and practices”. Cave Urban is an international design collective that has worked on projects for MONA, The Brisbane Festival and Sculpture By The Sea in Sydney.

"Pavilion projects around the world bring people together to create community, which is something The Quad is trying to establish for Lismore." Dr Garrett said.

The volunteers are attracted to the project for the dynamic of working with a creative group of people and to learn about bamboo harvesting and building.

Ms Stewart commended the hard work of the volunteers who got involved.

"It's what gets projects like this off the ground," she said. "And it is what Lismore is all about; the community that we have here."

Volunteers help build, Woven, the winning design of the inaugural Southern Cross University Design Prize for an interactive shade structure in The Lismore Quadrangle. Sophie Moeller

Ms Vanessa Morris said she'd been weaving with natural fibres for around twenty years when a mutual friend showed her the call out for volunteers on facebook.

"What I love about this is that it's working with a group. I love a group creative process," she said.

Fellow volunteer Ms Georgia Vanderwyk agreed.

"I was at Woodford helping to decorate the Pineapple Lounge when I met the people from Cave Urban. I was really inspired. It's incredible to see a group of people work together to create something amazing."

Woven, the winning design of the inaugural Southern Cross University Design Prize for an interactive shade structure in The Lismore Quadrangle. Sophie Moeller

Woven will be officially unveiled on November 30 along with the Lismore Light Gardens - the successful design by the student team at Southern Cross University - which is being installed next week.

If you would like to volunteer to help with Lismore Light Gardens contact Marisa Snow on: (02) 6627 4607.