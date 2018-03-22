Quad Party draws our youth to city centre

GO TO DESTINATION: Year kicks off with the first of the Quad Parties.

GO TO DESTINATION: Year kicks off with the first of the Quad Parties. Andrew McNeil

QUAD Party Number One is taking over the city's green hub tomorrow night, setting a scene that'll be both interactive and 'chill'.

This first of four parties in Lismore's new outdoor precinct is a free event open to young people of all ages and is aimed at creating a dynamic safe place to hang out and connect.

The new initiative is the result of a partnership between The Quad, FSG, Lismore PCYC and is supported by Social Futures' Ability Links program.

Local DJ Blake Teddy Rhodes, from Teddy Lewis King, will be accompanied by projection artists Ryan Andersen with Zeb Schulz, aka 'Big Fat Liar' from Real ArtWorks Inc.

The party is part of The Quad's new open air precinct pop-up 'Backyards' series and incorporates the work of the Lismore Youth Hub, an night-time initiative co-ordinated through the PCYC.

The common goal is to create safe, inclusive opportunities for young people to challenge themselves in the arts, music and sports. There should also be learning as well as just hanging out with friends in a fun environment.

Mr Rhodes said a similar initiative when he was a teenager helped shape the musician and person he is today.

The Youth Hub is also engaging Bundjalung elders to work with young people on country, sharing stories, skills and values of respect to grow future leaders.

The Quad's Placemaking Officer Marisa Snow said she was thrilled to be partnering on this new event.

"I am passionate about allowing the site to be an inclusive, safe and empowered venue for the young people of Lismore.”

Francis O'Neill from Ability Links said all of the activities would be geared at creating inclusion.

"Inclusion is the polar opposite of dependency and addiction. Fun times, creativity and challenges enable young people to access their own natural supplies of feel-good brain chemicals,” he said.

"Realising their own powers fosters self-belief and hope for the future.”