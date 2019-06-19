Menu
Login
Crime

Qld woman's alleged killer faces court

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:40 PM

A man has faced court accused of killing a Queensland woman who hasn't been seen since she visited a sick relative eight months ago.

Jason Cooper, 44, has been accused of the manslaughter of Shae Francis, who was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman wasn't reported missing until March this year.

Cooper is also charged with interfering with her corpse and stealing.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being extradited a day earlier from Victoria.

Cooper was arrested in Bendigo last week after what police labelled a protracted investigation.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned to July 22.

More Stories

court crime editors picks extradited shae francis

Top Stories

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Community "The backlash against the raids from numerous human rights defenders both locally and overseas shows how fragile freedom of the press can be”

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Community Prominent commentator comes to Lismore to support exhibition

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Community Community event beings stars together for great cause

    Lantern Parade route available

    Lantern Parade route available

    Community Start planning your weekend by checking out he website