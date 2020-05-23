State presses pause on 2032 Olympic bid

The Queensland government has hit the pause button on the bid for the 2032 Olympics while it deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Saturday the bid process had been paused, but was adamant the decision didn't go any further than that.

"It's just on hold. I wouldn't read too much into that," Palaszczuk told reporters.

"We're focused absolutely on the economic recovery at the moment.

"They haven't even made a decision when the Tokyo Olympics are so any discussion about it is very premature."

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates supported the move, saying it made sense in the current climate for the bid process to be put on hold.

"We all understand there are pressing issues of public health and community wellbeing for governments to address," Coates said.

"The candidature will have its role to play in terms of jobs and growth in the Queensland economy once we have seen our way through the current crisis."

The decision by the Palaszczuk government comes after Queensland federal MP Bob Katter said earlier this week he believed the bid should be scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact.

"If it was a stupid idea to sink billions into a Brisbane Olympic games before COVID-19 then, it is infinitely more stupid now," Mr Katter said.

The Queensland bid, centred around the state's capital Brisbane, would be the third time Australia has hosted the Games if successful after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Originally published as Qld govt presses pause on 2032 Olympic bid