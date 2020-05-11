Menu
An aerial view of the Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
Qld announces coal mine explosion inquiry

by Shae McDonald
11th May 2020 3:49 PM

An independent board of inquiry will investigate how an underground gas explosion at a central Queensland coal mine left four men fighting for life.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Monday.

The miners were working at Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbah on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

They suffered extensive burns to their upper bodies and airways and were flown to Brisbane's Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Four remain in a critical condition, while a fifth man also injured in the blast is listed as stable.

Queensland's Mines Minister Anthony Lynham.

 

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said last week's incident was "unacceptable" in the 21st century.

Dr Lynham said a former judge or senior lawyer would head the inquiry, which would include public hearings.

An interim report is expected by August.

The underground gas explosion at Moranbah is the first to occur in Queensland in more than 25 years.

The previous one at Moura in 1994 claimed the lives of 11 miners.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry that followed the Moura disaster changed mining safety across the state.

He said he hoped this new inquiry would build on recent attempts by the government to overhaul safety within the industry.

"Queensland has the world's toughest mine health and safety laws," he said.

"This government has made sweeping reforms to those laws and there is more to come."

