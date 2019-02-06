Menu
Northern Star journalist and Lismore Echo columnist, Alison Paterson.
Community

Putting your best foot forward on the bike

by Bike Shorts - Alison Paterson
6th Feb 2019 4:37 PM

THE old joke about how many bikes you need equals the number you have plus one, should really be applied to socks.

I know I have a zillion pairs of plain black cycling socks (sorry Geelong Cycling Club, those footsie covers were washed in hot water with the Kiltman's work gear and have now stretched to fit his size nines), but they seem to flit into another vortex when needed.

The other day I had to go cycling with one thin and one medium thickness sock - call me pedantic but there's something intrinsically peculiar about mis-matched feet.

ONLY five months to go until the 2019 Tour de France.

This year the course comprises seven flat stages, five hilly stages, seven mountain stages and five, count 'em, five mountain-top finishes (La Planche des Belles Filles, Tourmalet, Foix Prat d'Albis, Tignes and Val Thorens), plus one individual time-trial stage, one team time-trial stage and two rest days.

I'm between exhausted and elated simply looking at the course.

In order to prepare I booked my leave last December and just in case of a lottery win, found my passport.

Otherwise, it will once again be me and my bike trainer happily cycling through the July nights ready to sleep during the day.

Can't wait.

NOW is a perfect time to get on two wheels and enjoy the marvellous Duck Creek Mountain Bike Park.

Constructed and managed under license by Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club Inc, you can enjoy nine kilometres of mountain bike specific cross-country and all-mountain style trails which include flow, technical and free ride styles.

Perfect for all levels, the trail network includes easy and difficult trails suitable to a variety of riding abilities.

More info at https://www.dirtywheels.org /duck-creek-mountain-bike- park-alstonville/

