PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

JASMINE BURKE
| 22nd Jun 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 23rd Jun 2017 9:19 AM
The bodies of a cow and kangaroo have washed up at Simes Bridge, Lismore, following the recent flood.
The bodies of a cow and kangaroo have washed up at Simes Bridge, Lismore, following the recent flood.

FRIDAY 9.20am: COUNCIL Rangers and SES volunteers have cleared two dead cows from the Wilsons River which were trapped among a pile of flood debris for several days.

SES team leader Cheyne Paul said the effort took six people to sort the messy situation.

"It took us around 4 hours," Ms Paul said.

"We had to clear away all the debris before we were able to get to the cows. We pulled out larger logs to reach the cows, which we took back to the Ballina Street boat ramp."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Lismore City Council posted: "The responsibility for this task has long been a point of contention each time there is a flood, but jurisdictions and rules aside, we just needed to muck in and get it done. We have raised this issue with the NSW Government's independent flood reviewer and hope to get some clarity around clearing of the river in future and where that responsibility ultimately lies."

 

UPDATE 1.40pm: CHAIR of Rous County Council, Councillor Robert Mustow said the clean up in Wilsons River had nothing to do with Rous Water.

 

"It's on the Lismore Council to get the beast out of the water," Cr Mustow said.

"I'm sure they are dealing with it. It's an environmental issue, not a water supply issue, which is what Rous Water deals with."

 

UPDATE 11am: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said the council would be cleaning up the mess in the river today.

"We will need heavy machinery and we will at least get the process started today, but we don't know how big of a job it is or how long it will take."

"At this stage there is no need for extra assistance."

Cr Smith said the council were still trying to work out who's responsibility it is.

"Nothing was being done about it so we decided to step in. At this stage we don't know who has responsibility whether it be RMA, DPI or Local Land services."

He said the council had "no control over waterways" but it was unfair to subject the community to it any longer.

 

THURSDAY 10am: A COW and a kangaroo carcass have been stinking up the Wilson's River this past week.

Susan Osborne said she was on her way back from work when she noticed the retched smell, which was coming from the two carcasses among flood debris in Wilson's River near Simes Bridge.

Ms Osborne said she called Rous Water about the mess who informed her it was Lismore council's responsibility.

Lismore Council advised her they would deal with the issue immediately, but this morning the two carcasses are still there.

"By the time anyone gets to it, it will explode it's so bloated," Ms Osborne said.

"It reeks. Kids walk past there daily walking to school."

"It's a health hazard," she said.

Earlier this week, another man, who didn't want to be named, said he spotted a dead cow rotting among the debris while driving over the bridge.

He said "it's not a good look" for Lismore and called on the council to clean up the mess.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers flood

