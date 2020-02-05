Push to reinstate Lismore Cup public holiday

Lismore City Council last year voted against the annual half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup.

THE decision to cut the annual half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup has left some workers feeling like they’re missing out on all the fun.

Lismore City Council in December made the surprising decision to not approve an application to hold a half-day public holiday for the beloved Lismore Cup race day.

The controversial decision was made after a lengthy debate over the ethics of horse racing and the disruption it causes to the town and businesses.

But the Public Service Association was now working to get the public holiday reinstated after some of its members complained about losing quality time with their families.

Northern regional organiser, Asren Pugh, said the half-day public holiday was a chance for workers to take a well-deserved break.

“We think workers in Lismore deserve a break, particularly workers in the public service,” Mr Pugh said.

“Many of them have been out working to support the community through drought and bushfires over the last couple of months to years and we think it’s pretty nuts to take half-a-day of break away from them.

“We think it’s important they keep that.”

Launching a petition on Tuesday, one week out from the council meeting, Mr Pugh said he hoped people and councillors alike would support the push to reinstate the public holiday.

Mr Pugh said the added loss of extra income would have wider implications because that money would not be spent in local businesses.

“Our members in the public service and in Woolworths and that sort of thing get penalty rates but what happens with those penalty rates,” Mr Pugh said.

“They get spent in local businesses and to help local households make ends meet.

“Taking away that additional income from the town and whatever happens on Cup day itself supports local businesses.

“I would hope that councillors would look at the issues raised by us and our members and reconsider the impact.”

However, councillor Nancy Casson, who voted against the half-day public holiday because she felt business owners were being disadvantaged due to increased staff costs on the day, said she would be willing to reconsider her vote.

The Lismore Business Chamber of Commerce was expected to comple a survey of businesses to see whether they do support the half-day public holiday.

“I got smashed about the business who have to pay their staff who don’t even go (to the races) when they get the day off,” Cr Casson said.

“I am hoping when it comes back, if they’re saying (the majority of) the chamber members want it as public holiday I’ll support that vote.

“If it doesn’t remain as a public holiday and (the Cup) folds there’s no one to blame but the community.”