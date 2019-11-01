Punctures and world champs

NEW TEAM: In 2020 Chloe Hosking will move to Rally UHC Cycling after 11 season in Europe and 33 wins.

NEW TEAM: In 2020 Chloe Hosking will move to Rally UHC Cycling after 11 season in Europe and 33 wins. Supplied

ONLY 12.53km in to my long anticipated Sunday morning ride, a flat rear tyre scorched my plans.

The night before I had the Kiltman check and pump the tyres, I'd charged the lights and ensured the bike computer was in good working order. Gear out, water bottle filled, the day dawned clear and it was fantastic.

Originally I'd intended to cycle down the Bruxner Hwy but for reasons unknown, around 6.15am a larger than normal amount of traffic seemed heading my way.

So I decided to do a few laps of my favourite city loop. As I headed down Woodlark St I noticed heaps of junk - broken glass, bits of paper, stones and the like - and thought to myself, 'so glad i don't have a puncture'.

Well I jinxed myself for sure.

Can't complain, I have had a good run, but i did feel cross I was missing my longer ride.

Checking the tyre for the cause I saw that it is definitely time to get new ones.

So I rang the Kiltman who fortunately was awake and in the middle of breakfast and like the wonderful man he is, I was duly collected.

Chloe Hosking gift wrapped a farewell present for Ale-Cipollini, winning the final women's WorldTour race of 2019 before heading off to Rally UHC Cycling next year.

By Cycling Central

Source: Ale-Cipollini, Rally UHC Cycling, UCI5 DAYS AGO

The sprinter raised her hands in the air with a clear margin over Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB) and Marianne Vos (CCC) at the end of the 145km one-day Tour of Guangxi in Guilin.

The climbs out on course reduced the bunch to half, Hosking hanging in there to contest the sprint.

The Australian moves to Rally UHC Cycling after 11 seasons in Europe amassing 33 professional wins and 100 podium places.