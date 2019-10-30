Public speaking skills impress

SPEAK UP: Well done to Byron Wright, Andrea Chapman, Liam Parker and Kiara Watts all made great speeches at the School Speak Off competition at the Lismore Show.

THIS year I sponsored the School Speak Off competition at the Lismore Show.

It gives Year 10 and 11 students the opportunity to practice and develop their public speaking skills.

Well done Andrea who has won a trip to Canberra and a tour of Parliament House.

It was another great show.

Thank you to all the committee, sponsors, exhibitors, contestants and volunteers.

Good luck to all our Year 12 students who last week started their HSC Exams.

Thank you to your teachers, family and friends who have been on this journey of 13 years with you.

In Parliament we have introduced legislation for mandatory jail time for child sex offenders.

28 per cent of child sex offenders convicted in 2018-19 did not spend one day in jail.

This is not okay.

This means a jail term becomes the starting point for all child sex offenders.

Maximum penalties will also be increased, including a new life term for the worst offenders.