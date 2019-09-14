Psychic’s shocking prediction to woman

Sally found out, he was out of this world. Picture: Supplied

I am a bit of a weirdo.

I hide it well don't worry, but I'll admit that behind my normal, boring exterior I harbour a secret love of the occult.

OK, maybe it's not even so secret.

While my friends spent their 20s and early 30s going out to bars and parties, I favoured sitting quietly, pondering the meaning of life and whether or not my soul was meeting its true purpose. I'm a hoot. Seriously, you want me at your party.

In order to help me understand myself and this vast, confusing universe we find ourselves in, I have seen many, many psychics over the years.

So many in fact, that given my experience, I am what you might call a psychic connoisseur. I have a knack for being able to quickly weed out the good from the dodge and I can sniff a phony a mile away.

So when I was offered the opportunity to interview world famous psychic medium John Edward I jumped at the opportunity (and then smugly assumed I had manifested it, because you know: weirdo.)

I wasn't quite sure what to expect with John Edward.

To put it bluntly, here was a man who has made fame and fortune profiting off people's dead relatives. What if he wasn't the real deal? Or worse, what if he was the real deal, but turned out to be super cheesy in the way that only American reality TV stars can be?

Would I lose all my faith in spirituality if the universe picked a total schmuck to deliver its messages?

Off I went to interview him, armed with these concerns, a healthy sense of cynicism, and a burning desire to know about the time he read for the Kardashians.

Let me tell you, friends, the real life John Edward was not what I expected.

Mild mannered and a little weary to be interviewed at first, he soon opened up to reveal a deep sincerity and genuine warmth that made me instantly understand why he is so good at what he does.

What might surprise you is that John Edward doesn't seem to have much ego.

He told me: "My job is to deliver messages honestly and with integrity, whether or not I understand the message and even if it doesn't immediately makes sense to the person I'm reading for. I'm just going to listen, hone in and allow whatever is going to take place to take place."

Let's face it, not having your message land must be pretty awkward when you're doing a live event in front of hundreds of people.

American psychic medium John Edwards pictured in Sydney. Picture: Toby Zerna

To illustrate this, he told me the story of a time he read for a woman at an event in Phoenix, Arizona. The woman had a number of relatives who had passed, and were all eagerly sending her messages via Edward.

The message that repeatedly came through was that all of them were excited about an upcoming date, and they would be getting together in the spirit world (I know, I know) to celebrate.

Despite repeatedly telling the woman about the date, and asking whether it could be a birthday or anniversary, she said it held no significance for her. Edward explained again that they were very clear about this date, but after several more attempts to clarify, he let it go.

A few months later, the same woman contacted him to tell him that something momentous had in fact occurred on the date he had given her. Edward excitedly asked if someone had thrown her a surprise party after all but she replied no, her son was murdered on that date. Rather than be furious that the date was given to her with no warning that might help change the outcome, she felt overwhelming gratitude.

Mixed in with her grief, she was also comforted to know that when her son was killed, he was met in the afterlife by an enthusiastic welcoming party.

Despite having worked as a psychic medium since his teens, Edward told me that these occurrences still shock him.

The level of genuine love, care and interest we are always receiving from what he calls 'the other side' is apparently beyond comprehension. It's not just humans that come through for him either. He regularly receives visits from people's deceased animals, which, he said a little sheepishly, he'll often mistake for children.

"I've had a number of instances where information came through and I thought it was their child, but actually it was their fur child."

This, he explained, is because it is less about seeing the deceased person, or the animal, and more about feeling the bond and the connection they have to those of us still kicking on. As a woman who treats her dog like her child, I liked hearing this.

I can only hope one day my dog wants to haunt me.

Steve irwin day Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin y with special guest, internationally renowned psychic medium John Edwards and a wombat. Picture: Megan Slade.

I think the biggest thing I took away from my conversation with John Edward though was that some things are just meant to be. Like the lady at the live event who was meant to receive the message that her son was going to be welcomed in the afterlife, we are all always being herded in the direction where people, circumstance and events unfold to bring us whatever it is we need.

Hearing this was like balm for my anxious soul.

I think part of the reason I have so enthusiastically psychic-shopped over the years is because there is a small part of me that feels like I am going to miss something. That if I'm not super vigilant, I'll take a wrong turn and screw up my destiny entirely.

My conversation with John Edward assured me this wasn't possible. He promised that we are always where we are meant to be, and although there are infinite possibilities that lay ahead for our future, moments of destiny are plotted along each possible path.

"When I read," he told me, "I am reading a line of probability, based on past and present experiences. So when I am receiving information about someone's' future, it is based on this line of probability. But I do believe that in every instance, on every possible line, regardless of which way you go down, certain things are going to happen. Certain points that we would call destiny or fate because it's these moments that teach us the lessons where life happens and shifts."

So relax, friends. You've heard it straight from the expert. We can run, we can hide, we can mess up countless times, but if something is meant for us, it will find its way to us eventually.

