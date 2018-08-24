Proud of our solar record

AS YOU read this I will be in Canberra celebrating our amazing locals and the Lismore Community Solar Scheme.

After winning the NSW award for Best community partnership, we have been sent with all the other state winners to the national finals. This is such a great result and speaks not only to councils willingness to innovate, but local residents who are willing to put words, actions and dollars into becoming a sustainable community. For those who don't know, the Lismore Community Solar Scheme was an Australian first where our council borrowed money from residents for our solar farms at GSAC and Wyrallah road. So as that loan is paid back, the interest and returns go to local people, not a bank. It makes sense, so I have no idea why it hasn't done before. But once again Lismore leads the country.

We also now have a floating solar farm, the biggest in Australia, with a world first floating technology which can be used by other organisations around the country. It is made specifically for Australian conditions and to comply with our standards for safety and construction.

Winning the national awards would be a wonderful achievement, but the real opportunity here is for anyone wanting to make a sustainable and ethical investment. We are looking to do another rounds for investors in the near future, so you too can get a good financial return while investing in the future sustainability of our community.

Keep an eye out for this opportunity soon as there is a limited number of investors in each solar farm and the first phase was over subscribed. Contact council if you are interested so we can track likely local investors and make sure you take a drive out Wyrallah road to see just what a motivated and passionate community can do.