Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters at the Adani Carmichael Mine site wore full hazmat suits to accuse the mining company of creating a 'virus breeding ground'.
Protesters at the Adani Carmichael Mine site wore full hazmat suits to accuse the mining company of creating a 'virus breeding ground'.
Environment

Protesters allege ‘virus breeding ground’ at mine sites

Zizi Averill
22nd Mar 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN FULL hazmat suits environmentalists have staged a theatrical protest at an Adani mine site.

Two protesters at the Carmichael Mine site wore biohazard suits and face masks alleging the mining company was creating a "virus breeding ground".

The pair were photographed holding a sign which said "Adani mine site = virus breading ground".

An Adani Australia spokesman said it was a disappointing act of "point scoring or posturing" during the health crisis.

Protesters at the Adani Carmichael Mine site wore full hazmat suits to accuse the mining company of creating a 'virus breeding ground'.
Protesters at the Adani Carmichael Mine site wore full hazmat suits to accuse the mining company of creating a 'virus breeding ground'.

It is unknown at this stage which group the protesters are associated with.

Concerns have been raised over the potential spread of coronavirus in mining sites and accommodation.

Earlier this week the CFMEU delivered a list of demands to protect mine workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including access to prompt testing, appropriate transport to home and the hospital if a worker becomes ill, and appropriate quarantine facilities at mining camps.

The region's mining sites were tested by the crisis when a 60-year-old worker at Moranbah's Daunia Mine tested positive for COVID-19.

Everyone from the mine who recently came in contact with a coronavirus-infected supplier returned negative test results.

The Adani Australia spokesman said the site was continuing to follow all relevant advice from Queensland Health and the Federal Government on coronavirus in order to keep its people, contractors and the community safe and protected.

"Our operations are continuing in line with the current recommendations and with the best interests of regional Queenslanders in mind," he wrote in a statement.

"We will continue to make changes to our procedures and operations in line with the latest advice."

More Stories

adani adani australia adani protest carmichael mine cfmeu mining and energy queensland coronavirus covid-19 daunia mine moranbah queensland health
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospitals have been busier than ever

        premium_icon Hospitals have been busier than ever

        News MORE than 10,000 presentations were recorded at Lismore Base Hospital’s ED in the last quarter of 2019.

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        premium_icon COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        News “OUR hearts go out to all affected by this pandemic.”