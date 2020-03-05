Menu
A protester has locked onto a vehicle blocking the road to BHP's International Women’s Day event.
Environment

Protester locks himself to car in inner-city Brisbane

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 9:53 AM
A PROTESTER has locked himself to a car outside an International Women's Day breakfast in inner-city Brisbane.

Gregory Mackenzie, alongside other activists from Extinction Rebellion, 'disrupted' the event at the Royal International Convention Centre in Bowen Hills on Thursday morning.

The event was hosted by mining giant BHP.

Extinction Rebellion outside the IWD event in Brisbane.
In a social media statement, Extinction Rebellion said protestors were angry with both BHP and local police - Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll was one of the keynote speakers.

 

"The mining industry and police service both play vital roles in the continued oppression of women and minorities, and this morning they have joined together to co-opt International Women's Day," the statement said.

Activists were protesting outside an International Women’s Day event.
"Behind BHP's farcical pro equality charade they profit from creating the ecological crisis in which women from majority world countries will fair worst, while QPS are still employing 84 officers accused of domestic violence."

It is believed Mackenzie was arrested by police.

 

