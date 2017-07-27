20°
ROLLING: 10 Nimbin 'Lane Boys' sentenced

Hamish Broome
| 27th Jul 2017 10:01 AM Updated: 2:31 PM
Protest outside Lismore Courthouse as 31 people set to face trial over drug charges.
UPDATE 2.30pm: A MAGISTRATE has declared "I don't care what you grew up with, it's illegal" as two more men were given full-time jail terms for their role in dealing cannabis in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich has so far sentenced ten men, with four given jail terms and the other six granted suspended sentences.

Another six matters have been adjourned.

A crowd of protesters has gathered outside the courthouse with one woman declaring she felt "sick" over the perceived harshness of the sentences.

Jan Levy, mother of two of the men being sentenced, said the men had been "stitched up".

Ms Levy said the magistrate had "showed virtually no compassion" that many of the men had grown up with cannabis use as a normal part of their lives and their lives would be disrupted by jail sentences.

"I feel sick, I feel completely sick, sitting in the courtroom and listening to what is being put forward.

"I think the law needs to change.

"This is affecting the whole community."

Since the last update, two men have been given full-time jail sentences and another three given suspended sentences.

Tobi Cox, 30, had no prior drug supply offences before he was filmed 13 times between January and April 2015 selling drugs in Rainbow Lane.

Cox's lawyer Steve Bolt told the court his client had become the sole carer of his eight year old daughter since his arrest, and worked in the local construction industry which included installing air conditioners at the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

But Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said he couldn't place any weight on the claims because he had no paperwork backing up the claims.

Cox received a term of nine months jail, with a non-parole period of six months, eligible for release on January 16, 2018.

Beau Molloy-Grabousky was filmed 18 times by police at Rainbow Lane.

The court also heard Mollloy-Grabousky had breached a bond for the possession of half a kilo of cannabis.
Magistrate Mijovich said his involvement in the supply of drugs in Nimbin was "significant".

"There is no alternative but a full-time custodial sentence," he said.

Mollloy-Grabousky also received a term of nine months jail, with a non-parole period of six months, eligible for release on January 26, 2018.

A woman broke down into tears as he was led off.

Hayden Allan, Evan Ogle, and Kalen Petrie all received suspended sentences of eight months.

UPDATE 12.20pm: THREE Nimbin men facing sentences for dealing drugs in Rainbow Lane have escaped jail sentences for their crimes.

Dion Wales, a 29-year-old father of four, was sentenced to five months jail which was suspended by Magistrate Alexander Mijovich.

The court heard Wales had no prior convictions when the offending occurred.

His solicitor John Weller told the court he had three young children with a fourth on the way when he "lapsed into criminality" while "juggling balls financially".

Ruben Mack, 26, also had a clean record.

He was filmed dealing drugs in Rainbow Lane seven times during the two month police operation in April last year.

"It's not a matter for community service… it has to be some form of custodial sentence… (but) it's a matter I am prepared to suspend," Magistrate Mijovich said.

Mack received an eight month suspended jail sentence.

Jesse Levy, 40, also escaped full-time jail. He was filmed only twice at the Rainbow Lane drug supply hangout.

His solicitor John Weller said the father of four's "remorse and regret is deep".

"He's got 4 children, he's the sole carer, there's no mother on the scene, they are 6, 7, 11, and 12"

"It was limited involvement, albeit serious criminality".

The court heard Levy's life now revolved around school sports for his children and he lived in Lismore in a "wholesome home life" with his supportive mother.

"He is a man at the crossroads, he's just turned 40… if afforded the opportunity he would respect it very seriously," Mr Weller said.

He was given a five month suspended jail sentence.

So far five men have been sentenced for their role in Rainbow Lane drug dealing activities, while four men's sentences have been adjourned to late next month.

The public seating area outside Courtroom One at the Lismore Courthouse is packed with a throng of defendants, their supporters, and their solicitors.

 

UPDATE 12pm: A LOVED one has wept as a second 'Lane Boy' received a jail sentence over taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs in Nimbin and breaching a good behaviour bond.

Zachery Fuller, 28, was filmed by police on 10 occasions dealing an unknown quantity of cannabis in Rainbow Lane, Nimbin and pleaded guilty to the offence as well as consorting with known offenders after a warning.

This offence also breached a bond imposed in July 2015 for dealing in the suspected proceeds of crime over the possession of $550.

Fuller's solicitor Tracey Randall argued that Fuller had been reared in an environment where cannabis use was "normalised" at a very young age.

Further she argued Fuller had a "very strong work ethic" and was "very community minded", volunteering at the Nimbin Bowling Club and was a participant in the soccer club.

But Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said he could not "put any weight on the fact that Nimbin as a community has been doing that for years".

He said Nimbin was not a "pocket of its own that's not part of Australian law".

A young woman burst into tears as Fuller was led into the dock.

"In my view it's not a matter I can suspend nor is it a matter that you can serve in the community (via a community service order)," Magistrate Mijovich said.

He was sentenced to a minimum term of nine months imprisonment and will be eligible for release on January 26 2018.

UPDATE 10.20am: A COLLECTIVE gasp has sounded from supporters of one of the Nimbin 'Lane Boys' was sentenced to 12 months jail for supplying a prohibited drug and breaching bonds for prior convictions.

The court heard James Brown, 32, had prior convictions for drug driving and goods in custody and the Magistrate said the bonds were "clearly not a sufficient deterrent for you" as he asked Brown to step into the dock.

"He's going to jail," a supporter muttered.

As Brown stood there awaiting sentence, he blew a kiss to his supporters.

He was sentenced to three months jail for breaching the goods in custody bond, and 12 months jail with an eight month non-parole period for taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

His sentences are to be served cumulatively, making him eligible for release on March 26, 2018.

A friend had to be escorted from the gallery after shouting "bullsh*t" after the sentence was imposed.

 

THURSDAY 10am: A GIANT inflatable 'joint' has been placed outside the Lismore Courthouse by cannabis campaigners ahead of the sentencing of the Nimbin 'Lane Boys' this morning.

A total of 31 men are to be sentenced today in the Lismore Local Court for various drugs charges including taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

An entire courtroom has been reserved for the occasion, with a large crowd of supporters and solicitors in the waiting room outside.

