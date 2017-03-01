Probiotic people come to market

THE art of fermenting food and the joy of eating it is as old as civilisation itself.

Every year, more and more people are tuning into their gut health and the fact fermented food is essential to their diet and day.

Hosted by a little market in the hills of northern NSW, the Blue Knob Market is proud to announce the Fourth Annual Fermentation Festival - "The Probiotic Community”.

The free community event is taking place on Saturday, March 4 from 9am to 1pm.

Deborah Perry is the maker of fermented Wild Foods and founder of the first ever fermented food category at the 2016 Lismore Agricultural Show.

The passionate probiotics advocate Deborah Perry will introduce a diverse line-up of speakers, including Jean Martinez, who is the creator of Artisan Wholefoods.

She is a chef, a grower, a passionate fermenter and teacher of the living cycle of food as it moves from the soil to the table.

She will demonstrate how she makes her sauerkraut with sea vegetables and seasonal herbs.

Jeani-Rose will explain her method for making vegan rejuvelac cheese.

Natalie Brookes takes fermentation from the community into industry.

Find the event on market app www.mrktapp.com.au. Phone 0448 685 925.