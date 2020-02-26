Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
Politics

Private schools may see funding boost

by Finbar O'Mallon
26th Feb 2020 1:35 PM

PRIVATE schools chosen by less well-off parents could receive a multi-billion dollar funding boost under changes proposed by the federal government.

New legislation introduced to parliament on Wednesday would change the way the government calculates the income of parents to measure of how much taxpayer money a school is entitled to.

"(This) will ensure more funding flows to the schools that need it most," Education Minister Dan Tehan told parliament.

The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.

"The new methodology will use the best available data to estimate the capacity of parents and guardians to contribute to the cost of schooling," Mr Tehan said.

It follows recommendations by the National School Resourcing Board to change the way the government calculated the incomes of student's parents and guardians.

More Stories

Show More
education funding government funding politics private schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron knocked off its perch as real estate top dog

        premium_icon Byron knocked off its perch as real estate top dog

        News PROPERTY guru tells us which towns are getting more clicks.

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.

        GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        News SEE here if your four-legged family member made the list.

        ‘Real champ’: SCU community mourns former Deputy Chancellor

        premium_icon ‘Real champ’: SCU community mourns former Deputy Chancellor

        News JOHN Shanahan is remembered as “an invaluable member of the university community”...