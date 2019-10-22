Menu
Private schoolboys’ sick chant on tram

by Rohan Smith
22nd Oct 2019 9:29 AM

 

Warning: Offensive content

Students from one of Melbourne's most prestigious private schools have been filmed chanting "disgusting" lyrics to a misogynistic song on a tram.

A large group of St Kevin's College boys in full uniform were recorded on a tram at South Melbourne on Saturday morning.

The video, recorded by a female passenger, shows the students chanting the following lines:

I wish that all the ladies

Were holes in the road

And if I were a dump truck

I'd fill them with my load

The tram was full of people, including children and elderly women, according to witnesses.

In a statement, the headmaster of the Toorak-based Catholic school for boys apologised.

 

St Kevin's College students sang an offensive song on a Melbourne tram on Saturday.
St Kevin's College students sang an offensive song on a Melbourne tram on Saturday.

 

"Students upset by the behaviour have already come to me and we have been following through in both a disciplinary and pastoral manner," headmaster Stephen Russell said.

"We have always and will continue to challenge such poor behaviour and misogynistic attitudes through programs at school and with the co-operation of parents."

The passenger who filmed the chanting, a woman who wanted to be known as 'Melanie', told ABC Radio Melbourne: "I thought it was disgusting."

She said she did not want to confront the group because she was worried about how they would react.

ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland went a step further, labelling the footage "disgraceful behaviour".

"It's much more than a sexist chant," he wrote on Twitter.

The group of students were travelling to an inner-school athletics carnival.

More to come

