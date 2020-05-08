Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        premium_icon Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        News JANELLE Saffin says the intersection has a terrible crash history and it’s now time for action.

        Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        premium_icon Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        Entertainment THE festival’s insurers have advised their claim is “moving forward”

        Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

        premium_icon Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

        News A MAN has been arrested in Lismore following a dramatic cross-border police...