Prime Minister lands in Lismore to visit flood-ravaged town

3rd Apr 2017 9:45 AM Updated: 11:18 AM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Page MP Kevin Hogan talk to Steve Kreig, owner of Lismore business La Baracca.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Page MP Kevin Hogan talk to Steve Kreig, owner of Lismore business La Baracca.

UPDATE 02:14pm: Watch La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria owner Steve Krieg talk about the impact of the flood on his business as the Prime Minister pays a visit to the devastated restaurant and cafe.

UPDATE 11.15am: THE Prime Minister has landed in Goonellabah on his way to tour Lismore.

 

MONDAY 9.45am: PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Gladys Berejiklian are set to visit Lismore today to see firsthand the damage of the flood.

Mr Turnbull and Ms Berejiklian are also set to visit Murwillumbah.

The NSW premier has pledged her government will do whatever it can to help flood-hit communities.

It's understood she is likely to make an announcement during her visit, national media have reported.

Gladys berejiklian
Gladys berejiklian contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood gladys berejiklian lismore flood malcolm turnbull northern rivers flood

Need supplies? Stores open for business

SHOPPERS have been flocking to stores to replenish food and fuel supplies in the Lismore area.

Prime Minister lands in Lismore to visit flood-ravaged town

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Page MP Kevin Hogan talk to Steve Kreig, owner of Lismore business La Baracca.

Pollies set to visit Lismore to see firsthand the damage of flood

