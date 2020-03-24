Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coogee Beach
Coogee Beach
Motoring

Price-gouging petrol stations ‘playing with fire’

by John Rolfe & Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Mar 2020 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The nation's top competition cop has indicated a plan to regulate petrol prices to combat "outrageous profiteering" in "this time of crisis".

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims told The Daily Telegraph he had never seen, until now, an 80c-a-litre difference between the most expensive and cheapest fuel in Sydney.

Mr Sims named and shamed chains such as Seven-11 and Coles Express, saying they were "playing with fire" by charging much more than other companies for petrol despite a massive drop in world oil prices.

Apprentice carpenter Brandon Charlton fills up at BP Rushcutters Bay on Monday which was the state’s most expensive. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Apprentice carpenter Brandon Charlton fills up at BP Rushcutters Bay on Monday which was the state’s most expensive. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"They should consider how the government might respond in the extreme," Mr Sims said.

"You can't keep behaving as badly as this and not expect ­consequences."

Asked what he meant by consequences, Mr Sims said "price controls".

"This is unprecedented and it's appalling at this time of crisis that we get people that are trying to price gouge," he said.

Australian Institute of Petroleum (AIP) figures show the difference between the retail and wholesale price is more than 35c/L, compared to a two-year average of less than 14c/L.

The gap between the retail and wholesale price appears to be the widest on record.

Private industry data shows 132 Sydney service stations were charging 147.9c/L or more for E10 yesterday.

Of those, 41 were Seven-11s and 33 were Coles Express. The highest price was BP Edgecliff, charging 168.9c/L.

At that servo, apprentice carpenter Brandon Charlton said he supported the regulation of fuel prices. "Eighty cents difference is insane," he said.

Originally published as Price-gouging petrol stations 'playing with fire'

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks feul petrol prices price hike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

        premium_icon SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

        My First Year FOR the first time in its long history, the most popular photos of the year will appear online today before the My First Year feature in print on Wednesday.

        Latest stories on coronavirus from the Northern Rivers

        Latest stories on coronavirus from the Northern Rivers

        News WITH so much information being published every hour about coronavirus, it can be...

        NRLX will ensure the public have plenty of meat to eat and use online bidding

        premium_icon NRLX will ensure the public have plenty of meat to eat and use...

        News USING StockLive for cattle sales assists those living remotely.

        'Never been shut in 16 years': Heartbreak for businesses

        premium_icon 'Never been shut in 16 years': Heartbreak for businesses

        News Pubs, restaurants, cafes forced to close, lay off workers