Pretty Penny up for adoption

This gorgeous Labrador cross pup is called Penny, and Lismore City Council rangers believe she is between four to five months old. Photo: Lismore City Council

THIS gorgeous pup is called Penny.

Lismore City Council rangers said this Labrador cross pup would make a “perfect furry member of any young family”.

Rangers said Penny is very affectionate and playful, adores being hugged and cuddled, and also loves to run around.

She is about four to five months old and was taken to the pound last week after she wandered onto a property at Boyle Road, Goolmangar.

The adoption fee is $259, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinarian check, vaccinations and a lifetime registration.

Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet her.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.