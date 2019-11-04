Menu
Login
News

Prepare to leave: Fire bears down on community

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Nov 2019 5:12 PM

RESIDENTS of Villeneuve northwest of Brisbane are being warned to prepare to leave as a fast-moving fire ravages bushland east of Kilcoy.

As of 3:15pm a large grass fire was burning towards the west of Alma Court and Axelsen Drive, Villeneuve.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire and water bombing was about to commence.

No homes currently under threat, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were urging residents in the area to be ready to leave if the situation worsened.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Australians have a right to know what their government is up to. But finding the truth is becoming harder than ever, writes Allan Fels.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        Health PBS to save cystic fibrosis patients up to $250k a year

        What's happening this week?

        What's happening this week?

        Community What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?