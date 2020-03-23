Premier moves to shut down ‘non-essential’ services

A NSW-wide shutdown is set to come into effect in the next 48 hours which will close non-essential services with the state to take the plan to national cabinet tonight, which also includes a plan for school closures.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a statement today saying the shutdown would occur in the next 48 hours, which would close all non-essential services and locations including pubs, clubs, restaurants and gyms.

"Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics, and home delivery will be among the many services that will remain open," the statement said.

It's understood newsagents will also remain open.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian (pictured with Health Minister Brad Hazzard) will move to shut down parts of NSW. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins

The Daily Telegraph understands NSW is also considering a plan to close schools in a fashion which would still enable health workers to send their children to a school environment if needed.

"Schools will be open tomorrow, though I will have more to say on this issue in the morning," Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW cabinet has been brought forward to Tuesday morning to ensure the arrangements can be put into effect.

This comes as coronavirus has infected "several" backpackers near Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, which has been shut down after hundreds ignored urgent public health warnings.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's tally to 533.

Of those 533 cases, 46 have been contracted locally without an identified source of infection.

"Several new diagnoses of COVID-19 have been made in backpackers in the Bondi area," NSW Health said on Sunday in a statement.

"There were two recent parties that some of the cases attended where the cases may have acquired their infections."

Those two parties were the Boogie Wonderland party at the Bucket List on March 15 and a party at Club 77 on the same date.

A childcare worker from the Smeaton Grange Young Academics Centre has also been infected with COVID-19.

Any children or staff who went to the centre between March 2 and March 16 are being told to self isolate.

All beaches in Sydney's eastern suburbs have been closed on Sunday, including Bondi, Tamarama, Maroubra and Coogee. Manly, Dee Why, Freshwater and Long Reef in Sydney's northern beaches were also closed.

