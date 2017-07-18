25°
Community

Premier awards LCCI chief

Sophie Moeller | 18th Jul 2017 3:01 PM
COMMUNITY MINDED: Thomas George MP and Gary Murphy with Deborah Benyahon of LCCI, who won a NSW Government Community Service Award.
COMMUNITY MINDED: Thomas George MP and Gary Murphy with Deborah Benyahon of LCCI, who won a NSW Government Community Service Award. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"Speechless, absolutely speechless,” Deborah Benhayon said as she accepted her special award at The Lismore Property Manager's Business Excellence Award last weekend.

Lismore City Council's Gary Murphy used the occasion to present the LCCI president with a special Community Service Award from NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, for her contribution to the flood recovery effort.

"I have to turn to the board (of the LCCI) to thank them for what they, and all the volunteers, achieved and because of how we feel about Lismore; we truly care...”

She said she would never forget the first breakfast meeting after the flood when The Chamber "came together to see what we could do to help the community and take up the challenge”.

Ms Benhayon praised the work done to get "the 980 surveys completed” needed to get the Category C funding saying it was an honour to have been able to contribute.

She said the flood had left "an important legacy of inspiration and innovation” that uncovered the "potential of Lismore” and left it stronger.

"Deeply touched” she looked forward to working collaboratively to grow "the city for everybody now and for the future generations.”

Topics:  community service gladys berejiklian lcci lismore city council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PHOTOS: Lismore business awards 'an evening of surprises'

PHOTOS: Lismore business awards 'an evening of surprises'

IT was an evening of surprise winners and special awards at the 2017 Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards.

Parking debacle comes 'full circle', deputy mayor says

Lismore Base Hospital nurse Penny Anderson, now pays $2 a day instead of $5 for parking after council's decision to reduce rates on Dalziel St in October last year.

Council confident changes will ease debacle

New committee to help shape rescue chopper's future

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is calling on Northern Rivers community leaders and business people to join its new Regional Advisory Committee.

Call out for community leaders to join regional committee

Family overcomes despair to restart iconic business

The Lismore Skating and Putt Putt owners Craig and Belinda Newby, with children Lacey, 4, and Matthew, 6, are restarting the iconic venue after it was devastated in the recent floods.

Lismore nearly lost the iconic Lismore Skating and Putt Putt venue

Local Partners

Rail trail would be 'extremely valuable' economic boost

NORTHERN Rivers Rail Trail becomes closer to a reality as the State Government announces $6.3 million funding boost.

Councillor pay rise doesn't pass pub test: Letter

Gianpiero Battista

Debate about whether Councillors deserve a pay rise or not

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

Disappointment when 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival was postponed

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Sold

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!