Premier awards LCCI chief

"Speechless, absolutely speechless,” Deborah Benhayon said as she accepted her special award at The Lismore Property Manager's Business Excellence Award last weekend.

Lismore City Council's Gary Murphy used the occasion to present the LCCI president with a special Community Service Award from NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, for her contribution to the flood recovery effort.

"I have to turn to the board (of the LCCI) to thank them for what they, and all the volunteers, achieved and because of how we feel about Lismore; we truly care...”

She said she would never forget the first breakfast meeting after the flood when The Chamber "came together to see what we could do to help the community and take up the challenge”.

Ms Benhayon praised the work done to get "the 980 surveys completed” needed to get the Category C funding saying it was an honour to have been able to contribute.

She said the flood had left "an important legacy of inspiration and innovation” that uncovered the "potential of Lismore” and left it stronger.

"Deeply touched” she looked forward to working collaboratively to grow "the city for everybody now and for the future generations.”