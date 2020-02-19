Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
Crime

Pregnant teen’s murder trial to begin

Danielle Buckley
19th Feb 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of murdering pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor will stand trial next week - almost five years after the 16-year-old's disappearance.

Police will allege Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, murdered Miss Taylor on July 12, 2015, at Waterford West after meeting her on an online dating site.

 

Murder accused Rodney Williams.
Murder accused Rodney Williams.

Miss Taylor's body has never been found, despite desperate pleas from her family and extensive searches of Fernvale bushland, where police alleged Mr Williams dumped her body.

Mr Williams was arrested in August 2015 and committed to stand trial in 2018.

The trial will begin on Monday under Justice Ann Lyons and is expected to last at least three weeks.

- NewsRegional

editors picks murder trial rodney wayne williams supreme court trial tiffany taylor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        premium_icon Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        News Rumours and theories have been circulating on social media in an attempt to explain the high volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia.

        Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        premium_icon Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        News A SPECIAL report into the impact of crystal methamphetamine was conducted over 18...

        FOR SALE: Audrey Hepburn inspired 1880 country cottage

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Audrey Hepburn inspired 1880 country cottage

        Property BLACK and white accents, glamour. style and a pair of gossip chairs.

        Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        premium_icon Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        News EXCLUSIVE: Organisers have confirmed one extra area not in the official postcode...