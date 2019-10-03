Triple 0: Pregnant mum’s chilling last call

A triple-0 operator heard an argument, screaming and then silence during a call from a pregnant woman killed when flung from a ute allegedly driven by her partner.

Helena Broadbent, 32, suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" when she fell backwards out of the Mitsubishi Triton in suburban Melbourne on Saturday and died in hospital after delivering a baby girl by caesarean.

In court on Wednesday police revealed she was on the phone to emergency services, reporting that her partner had a hammer, as the tragedy unfolded at Keilor Downs in Melbourne.

Police allege Ms Broadbent and William Wilson, 35, had gotten into an argument at their shared home and he left in the ute.

After he returned some time later, Detective Sergeant Darryl Out said Ms Broadbent called triple-0 claiming Wilson had a hammer and was threatening to kill her.

Wilson took some items from the home and left again, believing police were on the way.

Ms Broadbent followed him to remove child seats from the vehicle but Wilson drove off.

Helena Broadbent with her brother Paul. Picture: 7 News

Security footage shows the ute approach a corner, the rear passenger door open, and a person fall.

Wilson told police he thought Ms Broadbent had been running alongside the ute but had stopped when he made a right turn.

But police don't agree.

"Investigators believe the accused ought to have known Ms Broadbent was at risk of being seriously injured while driving the car, with her being in proximity, and should not have driven further once she had opened the door," Sgt Out said.

The incident was captured on an emergency call, police say, in which Ms Broadbent was heard saying, "he's going to take off with the kids' seats" and "go on you f***ing idiot, wreck your car".

"Then there's a scream, then silence," he said.

The house where Ms Broadbent, 32, lived.

Ms Broadbent "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and was flown to hospital but died after delivering her baby.

Wilson sobbed loudly and at times put his head in his hands as he faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

His lawyer made an application for bail, stressing the potentially long wait until his next appearance and that he has a job to return to and family to support.

A prosecutor argued against bail, adding Wilson was a flight risk, particularly as he had family based in Queensland.

Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg refused bail, noting Wilson was facing a serious charge, and without "compelling reason why his detention is not justified".

Ms Broadbent's baby remains in intensive care.

Wilson is scheduled to next appear on January 6.

