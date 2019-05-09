Pregnant woman’s jaw-dropping selfie

An expectant mum's jaw-dropping six-pack at 39-weeks pregnant has officially left the internet in awe.

Kara Saunders, a CrossFit athlete from Queensland, has been sharing her beautiful bump photos with her 475,000 followers throughout her pregnancy.

But as her due date has neared, fans have been left in complete awe over her impressively toned physique.

After sharing her most recent photo, the 29-year-old was inundated with comments from people who've been bowled over by her muscular bump.

"Still got better abs than me," one follower wrote.

"It's absurd how much definition you have in your obliques and abs at 39 weeks pregnant," another said.

"I could swear you have more muscle than me," someone else remarked.

"Obliques still poppin'," another said.

Another impressed fan said: "She is super fit for being pregnant."

Many other mums praised the fitness champion for sharing the changes to her body, telling the mum-to-be she looked "incredible".

Even before her pregnancy, Kara had a very impressive six-pack.

On some of her earlier posts, fans also marvelled over her abs while expecting.

"How do you have abs and you're pregnant?" one person quizzed.

"Even your pregnant belly has muscles," another commented.

Someone else joked: "You can see the baby's triceps near your abs."

Kara has been open about her continued exercise regimen while expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Matt Saunders.

The six-time CrossFit Games finalist and 2017's second fittest woman on earth has maintained her regular workouts, explaining in her final weeks of pregnancy her training "looks more like movement" than her usual gruelling workouts.

"Training looks more like movement and it's so different each day. I can't even give you a recipe I follow because there isn't one," she explained in her post.

In a post in April, Kara explained she'd started cutting back on the intensity of her workouts as she got closer to her due date.

"Training - not intense, and not longer than an hour," she said, adding: "I'm bored, but still stoked to be healthy and capable."

Earlier this year, Australia's "fittest man" James Newbury - also a CrossFit star - told news.com.au the staggering amount he spent on groceries, revealing he splashed out nearly $30,000 a year on food to fuel his training.

"I have to eat a lot of food, it varies a lot - but usually I eat between 5000-5500 calories when I'm competing," the 28-year-old told news.com.au.

"Every 3-4 days I spend $250 on groceries and buy organic where I can. My shopping bill can get a little crazy."

