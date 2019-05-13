Menu
Login

Predator Part 4: Girl in the cupboard
Crime

PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

Michelle Gately
by
13th May 2019 1:00 AM

In 2003, convicted child killer Leonard John Fraser was back before court accused of murdering three women and a teenager.

But his trial was about to become international news for the most bizarre reason: one of the victims had just come back to life.

Soon everyone would know about Natasha Ryan, the girl who hid from the world for five years as her parents and friends mourned her 'death'.

In this episode, criminologist Dr Wayne Petherick also explains the traits of a psychopath and we examine how the law failed Fraser's victims.

More Stories

leonard john fraser natasha ryan predator podcast true crime australia

Top Stories

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Community Kate Stroud seeks funds so Lismore's coolest music venue can realise its true potential

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price

    Our learning evolution

    Our learning evolution

    Community Buildings reflect Bundjalung assimilation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    Community "The most liked picture on Instagram is - wait for it - an egg”