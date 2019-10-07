Celebrity unmasked: Prawn finally revealed as TV star

Five celebrities down, seven to go.

The Masked Singer is keeping Australia permanently perplexed, with one more singer unveiled after weeks of trying to crack cryptic hints surrounding who they might be.

Finally, The Prawn - largely thought to be the most difficult celeb to decipher - lifted his giant head to reveal Scottish-born television presenter Darren McMullen, the celebrity fans on social media had picked last week.

But not before Osher, surrounded by silver dancing Bega cheese stringers, introduced The Lion, The Wolf, The Prawn and The Robot for a wacky group rendition of Taylor Swift's Me.

Tell me those costumes aren't modelled on cheese stringers. Picture: Channel 10.

With celebrities Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee, Nikki Webster and Wendell Sailor out of the question, here's who the judging panel - tonight joined by comedian Luke McGregor - thought they might be:

THE PRAWN

Belting out Queen's Let Me Entertain You, The Prawn still had Dannii triggered.

Constantly directing his performances towards the singer, the panel still couldn't escape the idea that it could be her ex, Kris Smith.

Except for Lindsay Lohan, who guessed Redfoo with such conviction we hoped it would be the LMFAO singer for her sake. Hughesy, on the other hand, thought it was Richard Wilkins, while Luke McGregor pulled out a decent rookie guess with Ronan Keating.

Dannii gave Red Symons a shot.

The Prawn continued to stump the panel, particular Dannii — convinced it was someone she knows. Picture: Channel 10.

THE ROBOT

Singing Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's I Don't Care, Lindsay guessed Aaron Carter, which we can safely say it definitely is not (filming was weeks before his recent headline-grabbing behaviour, but we still think it'd be wildly unlikely.) Dannii Minogue, on the other hand, went with Niall from One Direction, while Jackie O threw out Liam Payne. An ever-confused Hughesy guessed Bruno Mars which is not quite as far-fetched as Aaron Carter, but again, very, very unlikely.

At home, we still think it's Cody Simpson.

The Robot wowed the judges with his high-energy performance tonight. Picture: Channel 10.

THE LION

Owning a version of David Bowie's Heroes, with Dannii yelling "Who is it?!," about 30 seconds into her performance - which felt redundant - the judges' guesses were here, there and everywhere.

Lindsay went with Tyra Banks, while Hughesy gave a stab with Tina Turner. But when another clue revealed The Lion has won a Logie, Jackie O and Dannii went with Aussie model Tziporah Atarah Malkah, formerly known as Katie Fischer.

Muddying the waters even more, we now know The Lion has a Logie award. Picture: Channel 10.

THE WOLF

Standing next to The Prawn in the bottom two by the episode's end, it was almost Wolf forced to unmask. Not tonight.

After an upbeat performance of disco jam Burn Baby Burn, Lindsay went with a guess ofJemaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords - hanging on to the clues about being a "neighbour" of Australia and being "up all night". Jackie O went with Aussie singer-songwriter Altiyan Childs, while Dannii went for Andrew De Silva, and Hughesy tried Jon Stevens from INXS.

The Wolf will live to see the stage another day. Picture: Supplied.

The Masked singer continues Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10