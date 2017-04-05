23°
Prada's Priscillas show cancelled

Javier Encalada
| 5th Apr 2017 1:26 PM
WHAT A DRAG!: Prada's Priscilla Show is not coming to Lismore this April.
WHAT A DRAG!: Prada's Priscilla Show is not coming to Lismore this April.

LISMORE City Hall has confirmed that Prada's Priscillas has been cancelled due to flood damage at the venue.

The show was scheduled at Lismore City Hall for Thursday, April 13 at 8.30pm.

Prada's Priscillas is a show that travels along the history of drag and all things camp in Australia: from the rise of Les Girls in the 1960s, across the Australian outback with hit film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the 1990s plus a celebration of today's music divas.

For further information visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city hall norpa northern rivers entertainment prada's priscillas whatson

