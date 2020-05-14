Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Powerlifters L-R Shane Atta-Singh and Vidu Eb at the APL/ IPL Anzac international last year.
Powerlifters L-R Shane Atta-Singh and Vidu Eb at the APL/ IPL Anzac international last year.
News

Powerlifters ramp up home training to keep in top form

Cath Piltz
14th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL powerlifting club, Ron's Power Gym, hasn't allowed COVID-19 to stop its members training hard.

Owner and world record holder Ron Birch has been powerlifting all his life.

Now in his 70s, Mr Birch proved age isn't a barrier when he made his new world record deadlift of 162.5kg in August last year.

"There's been a landslide of home training now," he said.

"Some of our members have taken gear home so they can keep lifting. Plates, bars.

"I'll always be lifting with weights."

Mr Birch is optimistic the powerlifting calendar will go ahead, with events either postponed or scheduled for the latter half of the year.

"There's Nationals in May, with the December deadlift only comp coming up, which should go ahead. We'll just have to ride this out," he said.

Mr Birch and Shane Atta-Singh attended the APL Gold Coast Cup in February with Mr Atta-Singh qualifying for the Nationals competition.

After winning his 110kg division at the Anzac International with equipped deadlift only, opening with 240kg then 250kg for a national record, Mr Atta-Singh is keen to keep his numbers and improve on them.

"For the moment I'm setting up at home, it'll be maintenance then prepping to build up the weights," he said.

Federal, State and Territory public health authorities will ultimately determine when sport and recreation resumes, with National Cabinet to consider further measures this week as part of a broader package.

President of the Australian Powerlifting League, John Gabriel, said the COVID-19 outbreak has had wide-reaching implications, including the disruption to the powerlifting events for the year.

"Rest assured, as soon as this threat passes, we will reschedule events accordingly," he said.

"We are very hopeful we can still manage to get our 2020 National Championships in later in the year.

"We are working closely with our meet directors across the country to ensure the quality of our meets only continues to improve.

"The main thing at this point is that everyone remains safe and adheres to government advice to minimise this threat."

 

RELATED STORIES

Local NRL player on the outer after refusing flu shot

It was a day for the girls at Lismore Turf Club

Half a million grant for netball and soccer in Casino

northernriverscoronavirus northernrivers sport powerlifting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Woman killed by pet bulldog

    Woman killed by pet bulldog
    • 14th May 2020 3:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed aged care residents to share in $18.3m payout

        premium_icon Tweed aged care residents to share in $18.3m payout

        News Residents at a Tweed aged care facility will share in an $18.3 million payout after a consumer watchdog investigation found they had been short changed.

        Big changes at the Lismore, Nimbin tips

        Big changes at the Lismore, Nimbin tips

        News “WE NEED to be prepared and have safe practices in place to operate effectively...

        At 144, we’re the ultimate survivor

        premium_icon At 144, we’re the ultimate survivor

        News We have reported on this community’s triumphs and tragedies.

        CWA zooms into guest speaker Clementine Ford

        premium_icon CWA zooms into guest speaker Clementine Ford

        News DIVISION of labour has been bought into stark reality during iso.