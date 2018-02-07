Powell is FNC soccer player of the year

Kaiden Powell from Goonellabah FC who has just returned with the National Indigenous soccer team that toured NZ.

GOONELLABAH Football Club mid-fielder Kaiden Powell can look back on the past two years as arguably the most rewarding in his football career.

The diminutive 28-year-old who possesses silky skills, blistering speed and has a heart as big as Phar Lap, was named the Football Far North Coast Men's Premier Player of the Year in 2017.

The award came as no surprise to close observers who have seen him deliver several seasons of exceptional performances. Beyond the local domestic competition,

Powell participated in an indigenous tournament held in Nowra back in November 2017 that saw him selected in the National Indigenous team that recently toured New Zealand.

The tournament had teams from countries including Argentina, Nigeria and Spain.

Mr Powell said seeing the haka first hand was amazing but he had never felt "such connection or emotion” until he was part of his own team's corroboree.

This quietly spoken and humble Wiradjuri man, who has played since he was four, has become a mentor to those around him.

Powell is a great example of how hard work, culture, respect and belief can deliver fantastic rewards.

