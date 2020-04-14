Menu
Despite COVID-19 forcing the closure of many council facilities, the Lismore City Council pound remains open to give a pet a second chance at a ''furever'' home. Photo: Lismore City Council
News

Pound remains open

Jackie Munro
14th Apr 2020 11:17 AM

IF YOU are looking to give a pet a home, why not give a pet a second chance?

Lismore City Council said despite COVID-19 restriction, the pound remains open for adoptions.

Many dogs and cats come through the pound’s doors every year from no fault of their own.

Some simply become lost and the owners cannot be contacted as their fur-babies either haven’t been microchipped or the details were not up to date.

Others are simply abandoned for various reasons, such as a change in family circumstances.

This means the Lismore City Council rangers need the community’s help to find 'furever' homes for our furry friends.

All are cats and dogs available for adoption have been checked by a vet, microchipped, vaccinated, desexed and registered.

If you are looking for a furry companion call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 and ask to speak to one of the rangers.

#Lismore City Council rehoming organisation number: R251000162.

