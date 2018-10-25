Poultry in motion

TOP NOTCH: Lismore Poultry Club chairman Jeff Thompson rose to the top of the pecking order when he won the grand champion soft-feather, hard-feather and bantam.

TOP NOTCH: Lismore Poultry Club chairman Jeff Thompson rose to the top of the pecking order when he won the grand champion soft-feather, hard-feather and bantam. Alison Paterson

FOR the first time on living memory, one breeder has taken out the trifecta of grand champions at the poultry show at the North Coast National.

Last week, Lismore Poultry Club chairman Jeff Thompson rose to the top of the pecking order when he won the grand champion soft-feather, hard-feather and bantam.

A veteran of many years showing poultry large and small, Mt Thompson said he was absolutely delighted with the results.

"At the North Coast National, I won champion bird of show,” he said.

"I also took out a double which has never ever been won before for champion large light soft-feather and reserve and champion and reserve light soft-feather bantam.”

Mr Thompson - who has won hundreds of awards over the years - is thrilled with the latest feather in his cap.

"It's the first time anyone has ever won all these and I am really honoured,” he said.