Locals have hailed the actions of hero posties, after they leapt into action to stop cars becoming stuck in a massive sinkhole on a suburban street.
Posties guard against sinkhole in 40C heat

by Thomas Morgan
16th Dec 2019 3:31 PM
LOCAL residents of a busy suburb have praised the actions of hero post office workers, who leapt into action after a sink hole formed in the middle of a street.

Pictures show a massive void having opened up on the corner of Dudley St and Real St, Annerley.

A local resident said the likely cause was a burst water pipe from recent storms, combined with searing heat affecting Brisbane today.

The sinkhole along Dudley St in Annerley. Picture: a local resident.
"I'm no expert, but looks like a burst water pipe created a hole underground and the heat today has caused the bitumen to sag and fall through," the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier-Mail.

He said two local post office workers spotted the hazard and stood guard around it while they alerted police and waited.

A closer look at the hole in Annerley. Picture: Supplied.
"Give credit to them if you can please. Bloody hot out there today," the resident said.

"I hope he gets the credit he deserves for going the extra public service mile, especially on a stinking hot day."

"I've no doubt a car would've ploughed into it without their actions."

Temperatures in Brisbane are expected to top a whopping 41C today, as a heatwave affects large swathes of the state.

