Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steve Taylor and Paul Kelly at Coraki Post Office. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Steve Taylor and Paul Kelly at Coraki Post Office. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Post extra early for Mother’s Day

Susanna Freymark
20th Apr 2020 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS will be our first Mother’s Day in a coronavirus lockdown and Steve Taylor and Paul Kelly from Coraki Post Office warned customers to post early.

They have been advised by Australia Post that the delivery network is currently experiencing delays due to a number of reasons including fewer domestic flights carrying cargo and increased volume of online shopping.

Australia Post advised that in the past four weeks, for example, the volume of pharmacy-related parcels – including vitamins, medicines and hygiene goods – is 236% higher than the same time last year.

“There is a huge volume moving through the system at the moment,” Mr Taylor said.

“More people are at home and are shopping online.”

Mr Taylor said 52 shipping containers from China were held up and have now been cleared and the moving of those goods will exacerbate the load.

“Sorting centres are taking social distancing measures and using split shifts too,” he said.

With Mother’s Day on May 10 approaching it is expected that there will be additional parcels in the delivery network

Coraki Post Office advised all customers to post by Friday, April 24 to ensure your Mother’s Day gift has the best chance of reaching its destination.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so incredibly patient and understanding when asking about their parcels,” Mr Taylor said.

“No one, including ourselves and our posties, like to see delays.”

Mr Taylor said they had marks on the carpet where customers should stand when at the post office and offered hand sanitiser.

“Customers wait outside if there are too many people in the post office,” he said.

“Everyone has been patient, tolerant and understanding.”

northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lights are out, then on again, for popular theatre

        premium_icon Lights are out, then on again, for popular theatre

        News CURTAINS closed, but the lights go back on as Goonellabah theatre takes part in national campaign amid pandemic.

        Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        premium_icon Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        News It's a damn good fight over a scarce resource

        Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        premium_icon Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        News Most medicinal cannabis comes from the UK and Canada

        Five ways to honour Anzac Day in social isolation

        premium_icon Five ways to honour Anzac Day in social isolation

        News FOR the first time, at 6am the nation will observe a minute silence at their front...