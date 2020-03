The Thai Songkran Festival at the Lismore showground has been cancelled this year. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

LISMORE’S Songkran Festival has been cancelled amid concerns of coronavirus.

The Northern Rivers Thai Community said on Facebook they “greatly regret canellation of Songkran Festival as a precuation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

“We thank everyone for their understanding.”

The festival was due to be held at Lismore Showground on Sunday April 5.