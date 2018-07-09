Popular band re-releases first album online

NOW ONLINE: Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick Ups in 2006 were, from left, Dan Rumour, Tom Jones, Clancy Robinson, Jimmy Willing, Davey Bob Ramsey.

NOW ONLINE: Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick Ups in 2006 were, from left, Dan Rumour, Tom Jones, Clancy Robinson, Jimmy Willing, Davey Bob Ramsey. Terra Sword

MUSICIAN and artist Jimmy Willing and his band, The Real Gone Hick-Ups, have become an international recording act with the uploading their self-titled first albums to online markets.

Now available on Spotify, iTunes and other online platform, the album is the first of a number of music products the band wants to offer to fans in the internet.

Jimmy Willing, of Lismore, confirmed last week the band have become international recording artists.

"The task has taken many months to complete, but The Real Gone Hick-Ups' first album is now available worldwide through the web," he said.

Originally released in 2006 as a CD, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups was well received and sold out long ago, so Willing is happy to be able to offer it to fans again.

"It's something I'm very proud of, but I've lost a lot of sales and obviously the album needed to be made available again and this time on an international platform.

"I had dreamed of this for years, but in the past it entailed getting a record contract.

"As a young man, in the days of vinyl, I did get a couple of contracts from shoestring labels, what I wanted was to be in the stable of a working label."

Willing was offered some interesting deals over the years, but his role as a single parent made it a complicated decision for him.

"Writing songs with colleagues like Tim Freedman and Dan Rumour meant that once or twice the major recording companies did prick up their ears, but it was smaller labels that gave me offers," he said.

"To be exact, I got three (offers) in a row, they were reputable labels who made great products and I wanted in but sadly I was never able to sign on the dotted line for the simple fact that I was a single and stay at home parent.

"The contracts obliged me to get on the bus and tour which was an impossibility as being the dad of three, kids came first. In the end I gave up on the idea, but times have changed. .

"These days you can find and pay a broker to get you out there which is what I have done."

Cover artwork for the 2006 release of Jimmy Willing and The Real Gone Hick-Ups.

Willing explained most of the 13 songs in the album are originals.

"It was recorded live by Phil Harmonic at Fracas Studio's in Byron Bay and produced by The legendary Australian guitarist Dan Rumour, who also played on and wrote music for Satan's Got a Full House and My Mother's So Fancy," he said.

"Our recording technique went back to the 1950s and we created our album in live takes a la Sam Phillips of Sun Studios" (something that is common these days but that was rare in 2006).

Among other collaborations, the album offers a duo of Willing and Christa Hughes singing Cat Fish Fishin'.