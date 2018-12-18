Pookie needs a home

IN THE DOGHOUSE: Pookie is a beautiful two-year-old female Mastiff cross without a place to call home this Christmas.

IN THE DOGHOUSE: Pookie is a beautiful two-year-old female Mastiff cross without a place to call home this Christmas.

CAN you open your heart and home this Christmas?

Pookie is a beautiful two-year-old female Mastiff cross without a place to call home this Christmas.

Pookie was surrendered to Lismore City Council by her owners, who can no longer care for her, and she needs to find a new family that wants a very special gift this festive season. She is a gorgeous girl who just wants love and affection, and she took a real shine to our Senior Ranger after he gave her lots of cuddles and attention when she came to the Pound.

She would make a great companion for a family or anyone that has the time to give her love.

To adopt Pookie it would cost $238.50 and she would come with all vet checks and microchipping etc. To arrange an appointment with Council Rangers, phone 1300 878 387.