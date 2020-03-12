Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
News

Poo bandit drops steaming pile of horror… again

12th Mar 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Corio has been the ugly scene of a second public poo ordeal within days after footage emerged of a stool sample in the aisle of a local shopping centre.

Video shared by shopper Hayley Thomson, who visited Woolworths at Corio Village on Tuesday afternoon, shows the dookie that appears to be sitting in a cleaning items section.

It comes less than week after a Princess Rd resident captured a woman defecating in her front yard in broad daylight, just 1km away from the latest incident.

 

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

 

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

 

 

In a statement, Woolworths told News Corp Australia: "This type of behaviour in plainly unacceptable and we feel sorry for those customers and team members who were exposed to it."

Woolworths has asked anyone with information to contact Corio police (03) 5273 9555 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks indecent act poo bandit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        premium_icon BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        News THE council has banned some residents accused of “disorderly conduct” from attending its meetings.

        Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        premium_icon Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        Celebrity VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie...

        Bushfire aftermath: ‘The rainforest left needs protecting’

        premium_icon Bushfire aftermath: ‘The rainforest left needs protecting’

        News NORTH Coast Forest Alliance is calling for protective buffers around rainforest and...

        5 tips for first home buyers on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 5 tips for first home buyers on the Northern Rivers

        News A PROPERTY expert has weighed in on the opportunities for Northern Rivers’ first...