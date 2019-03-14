Paul Gilbert OAM at The Rous in Lismore speaks to Ngara Politics in the Pub gathering on 'Politics and Compassion'.

A LIVELY crowd gathered at the Rous Hotel to hear speaker Paul Gilbert (OBE) discuss compassion in politics, joined by candidates standing for election in the upcoming state and federal contests.

Paul is visiting Australia from the UK where he is a professor of clinical psychology.

He is renowned for developing Compassion Focused Therapy and establishing the non-profit Compassionate Mind Foundation.

Professor Gilbert suggests that understanding the workings of the human brain is fundamental to positive political change, which many believe is long overdue. All candidates from the main parties were invited to the event specifically to

discuss how their party applies the principle of compassion, rather than to use the

occasion to promote their own election. A strict time limit was placed on their

responses, which is always difficult for politicians, but it encouraged pithy replies.

Only Labor and the Greens attended, but these candidates entered

into the spirit of the debate, which was both engaging and enthusiastically

received by the audience, who also took the opportunity to ask their own

questions.

There was a convivial atmosphere at the event that was also live-streamed to

facilitate a much wider audience. Former mayor Jenny Dowell acted as MC for the evening in her inimitable style, keeping speakers on topic and injecting a lively tone to the proceedings.

Another Politics in the Pub event is planned for May. The speaker and date will be

announced closer to the time