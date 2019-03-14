Menu
Login
Paul Gilbert OAM at The Rous in Lismore speaks to Ngara Politics in the Pub gathering on 'Politics and Compassion'.
Paul Gilbert OAM at The Rous in Lismore speaks to Ngara Politics in the Pub gathering on 'Politics and Compassion'.
Community

'Politics In The Pub'

14th Mar 2019 10:55 AM

A LIVELY crowd gathered at the Rous Hotel to hear speaker Paul Gilbert (OBE) discuss compassion in politics, joined by candidates standing for election in the upcoming state and federal contests.

Paul is visiting Australia from the UK where he is a professor of clinical psychology.

He is renowned for developing Compassion Focused Therapy and establishing the non-profit Compassionate Mind Foundation.

Professor Gilbert suggests that understanding the workings of the human brain is fundamental to positive political change, which many believe is long overdue. All candidates from the main parties were invited to the event specifically to

discuss how their party applies the principle of compassion, rather than to use the

occasion to promote their own election. A strict time limit was placed on their

responses, which is always difficult for politicians, but it encouraged pithy replies.

Only Labor and the Greens attended, but these candidates entered

into the spirit of the debate, which was both engaging and enthusiastically

received by the audience, who also took the opportunity to ask their own

questions.

There was a convivial atmosphere at the event that was also live-streamed to

facilitate a much wider audience. Former mayor Jenny Dowell acted as MC for the evening in her inimitable style, keeping speakers on topic and injecting a lively tone to the proceedings.

Another Politics in the Pub event is planned for May. The speaker and date will be

announced closer to the time

lismore politics in the pub rous hotel

Top Stories

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Community "We do love to have a good complain, a whinge or a bit of blaming and election times are excellent times to do this”

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:04 AM
    Things here are different now

    Things here are different now

    Community 'Watching coastal boom from traditional city like Lismore was hard'

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:56 AM
    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Community Local women's health centre gets five abortion inquiries a month

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Community Road trips are much more than just the scenery