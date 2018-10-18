Politics in the pub is Ngara

LISMORE Ngara has formed and is bringing topical speakers to Lismore to stimulate discussion about the issues that affect us all.

Issues like social inequality, climate change, democracy.

Lismore 'Ngara' is an aboriginal word that combines listening, hearing and thinking. It's a concept that many of us seem to have lost - we often listen but don't really hear the implications of things, nor think about them.

Lismore Ngara wants to create a space to critically reflect on how to achieve a more just, peaceful and sustainable world based on the common good rather than private profit.

The first speaker is DrRichard Hil, convener of the original Mullumbimby Ngara institute, Adjunct professor in the school of human services and social work at Griffith University, and Honorary associate at the University of Sydney.

His topic is Against Despair and Inertia; the stories we need to guide us to a better future.

"We are at a critical moment of political volatility - we have some stark choices to make about the sort of world we want to live in.

"If we care about the future, there is no avoiding our moral responsibility to be part of a global social movement tasked with transforming the current order of things,” he says.

"The challenge facing progressives is to tell a persuasive story about what it means to be human in a complex interconnected world, and how justice, peace and regeneration can be achieved.

"There are things we can all do right now, today, to help bring about the changes we so desperately need.”